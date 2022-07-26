  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit Japan to attend the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a Kremlin spokesman has said. | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit Japan to attend the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russia’s state-run ITAR-Tass news agency has quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The level of participation will be determined later, Peskov said Monday.

