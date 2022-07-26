  • Tokyo confirmed 31,593 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 31,593 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up by about 20,000 from a week before, as Japan continues to grapple with its seventh wave of coronavirus infections.

The finding comes after the capital saw the daily tally exceed 30,000 on several days last week.

