  • Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda speaks at the Sydney Energy Forum in Sydney, Australia, on July 13. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda speaks at the Sydney Energy Forum in Sydney, Australia, on July 13. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Japan will provide a subsidy of up to ¥92.9 billion ($680 million) to Kioxia Corp. and Western Digital Corp. for a semiconductor production facility as part of efforts to secure stable domestic chip production, the industry minister said Tuesday.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the government had approved the capital investment plan to enhance the capacity of the facility, which is a joint venture by Kioxia with the U.S. chip giant.

