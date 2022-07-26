  • Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (left), better known as 'Jimmy,' and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw. | MYANMAR'S MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (left), better known as "Jimmy," and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw. | MYANMAR'S MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Myanmar's ruling military announced on Monday that it had executed four democracy activists accused of aiding "terror acts," sparking widespread condemnation of the country's first executions in decades.

Sentenced to death in secretive trials in January and April, the men were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,