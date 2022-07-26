Myanmar's ruling military announced on Monday that it had executed four democracy activists accused of aiding "terror acts," sparking widespread condemnation of the country's first executions in decades.
Sentenced to death in secretive trials in January and April, the men were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.
