An expert panel under the transport ministry compiled Monday an outline for a proposal on the operations of train lines running through less populated areas of the country, many of which are currently struggling to stay afloat.
In the proposal, the panel included a plan to begin talks to review the operations of such “local train lines” with fewer than 1,000 daily passengers per kilometer on average.
