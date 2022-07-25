  • Mizuma Railway in Osaka Prefecture is one of a number of train lines in Japan struggling to remain operational. | KYODO
  • Jiji

An expert panel under the transport ministry compiled Monday an outline for a proposal on the operations of train lines running through less populated areas of the country, many of which are currently struggling to stay afloat.

In the proposal, the panel included a plan to begin talks to review the operations of such “local train lines” with fewer than 1,000 daily passengers per kilometer on average.

