  • Toshiba's shareholder meeting held last month in Tokyo. Foreigners lead shareholder activism in Japan with domestic asset managers mainly playing a supportive role, though some investors have said they hope domestic managers will take more initiative and make their own proposals for company management. | KYODO
Japan’s asset managers nudged the volume up another notch at shareholder meetings this year, increasingly opposing management proposals and adding momentum to a policy of attracting foreign investors initiated by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Nikko Asset Management, Asset Management One and others have become distinct voices in Japan’s newfound activism, countering foreign criticism of asset managers’ rubber-stamp voting.

