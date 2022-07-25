  • A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter is staged on the flight pad during the combined units aerial gunnery qualifications on Thursday. at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea. | U.S. ARMY
Seoul – U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters based in South Korea are holding live-fire drills with rockets and guns for the first time since 2019, as the allies step up military exercises amid tension with North Korea.

Training resumed at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex just south of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone along the border, after having been cancelled in recent years when those living nearby complained about noise and safety concerns.

