  The government will hold a meeting over monkeypox after the chief of the World Health Organization declared an emergency regarding the viral disease.
  • Jiji

Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Sunday announced the government will hold discussions to address the spread of monkeypox after the chief of the World Health Organization declared an emergency regarding the viral disease.

“The government plans to hold a meetings to establish a system enabling appropriate responses” over monkeypox, Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government’s coronavirus measures, said in a television program.

