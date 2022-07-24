Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Sunday announced the government will hold discussions to address the spread of monkeypox after the chief of the World Health Organization declared an emergency regarding the viral disease.
“The government plans to hold a meetings to establish a system enabling appropriate responses” over monkeypox, Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government’s coronavirus measures, said in a television program.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.