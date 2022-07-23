  • Destroyed buildings in the Ukrainian town of Siversk, Donetsk region, on Friday | AFP-JIJI
    Destroyed buildings in the Ukrainian town of Siversk, Donetsk region, on Friday
Siversk, Ukraine – Oleksy’s grave was dug hastily on the sidewalk near one of the few buildings still standing in Siversk, a small town in eastern Ukraine near the front-line of the war with Russia.

The 46-year-old died in a missile strike on June 30, one of the many victims of Russia’s invasion of pro-Western Ukraine.

