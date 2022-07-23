  • A former executive board member of the Tokyo Games organizing committee on Friday denied giving a favor related to his position to Aoki Holdings Inc. in return for the money he allegedly received from the clothing retailer. | REUTERS
  • Jiji

A former executive board member of the Tokyo Games organizing committee on Friday denied giving a favor related to his position to Aoki Holdings Inc. in return for the money he allegedly received from the clothing retailer.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, suspected of receiving more than ¥40 million from Aoki Holdings, said that he “has never been asked for anything from Aoki Holdings nor has given it any favor over the Tokyo Olympics.”

