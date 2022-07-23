South Korea will bring back joint military exercises with the U.S. that had been scaled down or halted since about four years ago under former President Donald Trump to facilitate his nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
The government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative who took office in May on pledges of bolstering military ties with the U.S. and taking a tough line with Pyongyang, will resume combined field training drills with American troops, the Defense Ministry in Seoul said in a policy report Friday.
