  • U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 while experiencing mild symptoms, sits at his desk in the White House on Thursday. | TWITTER PRESIDENT BIDEN@POTUS / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 while experiencing mild symptoms, sits at his desk in the White House on Thursday. | TWITTER PRESIDENT BIDEN@POTUS / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said Thursday.

Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, symptoms which he began to experience late Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note released Thursday. Biden has begun taking the anti-viral treatment Paxlovid, O’Connor said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,