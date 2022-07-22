Land minister Tetsuo Saito speaks to reporters earlier this month. Japan’s land ministry has come under fire for its all-male lineup of lecturers for a planned online course about community development aimed at public servants, with the minister on Friday describing the lack of female representation as “inappropriate.”
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced on its website and also tweeted earlier this week it will begin the course in September, but having no women among the 25 lecturers immediately drew flak from users of Twitter.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.