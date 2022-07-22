  • Jiji

Taipei – The Taipei High Administrative Court on Thursday ordered local authorities to accept a marriage notification submitted by a Japanese-Taiwanese same-sex couple.

Following the court decision, the first same-sex marriage between a Japanese and Taiwanese in Taiwan is expected to be formalized.

