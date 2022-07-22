Japan’s seventh wave of COVID-19 infections is threatening to deal a blow to the dining, retail and travel industries this summer, as the coronavirus resurgence may slow customer traffic during the high season.
While the government does not currently plan to call for people to refrain from eating out or take similar steps, companies are again looking at how they can put in place thorough disinfection and ventilation measures, among others, to prevent customers from being infected with the virus.
