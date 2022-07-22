  • Passengers at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on July 16 | KYODO
    Passengers at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on July 16 | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japan’s seventh wave of COVID-19 infections is threatening to deal a blow to the dining, retail and travel industries this summer, as the coronavirus resurgence may slow customer traffic during the high season.

While the government does not currently plan to call for people to refrain from eating out or take similar steps, companies are again looking at how they can put in place thorough disinfection and ventilation measures, among others, to prevent customers from being infected with the virus.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,