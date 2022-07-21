  • Huis Ten Bosch, which opened in 1992, recreates the townscape of a Dutch city and is known as one of the most popular large-scale theme parks in the Kyushu region. | KYODO
    Huis Ten Bosch, which opened in 1992, recreates the townscape of a Dutch city and is known as one of the most popular large-scale theme parks in the Kyushu region. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Travel agency H.I.S. is considering selling Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch theme park in the city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, sources said Thursday.

The company is negotiating the sale with entities including a Hong Kong investment firm, the sources said. The sale price would likely reach tens of billions of yen.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,