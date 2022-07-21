Travel agency H.I.S. is considering selling Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch theme park in the city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, sources said Thursday.
The company is negotiating the sale with entities including a Hong Kong investment firm, the sources said. The sale price would likely reach tens of billions of yen.
