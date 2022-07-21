In a damning report, the United Nations has accused the Taliban of committing hundreds of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detentions, since regaining control over Afghanistan in August last year.
“Our monitoring reveals that, despite the improved security situation since 15 August, the people of Afghanistan, in particular women and girls, are deprived of the full enjoyment of their human rights,” said the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its report, published Wednesday, expressing “particular concern” about the involvement of the Taliban’s religious police and intelligence service in the violation of fundamental freedoms.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.