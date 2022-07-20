  • Osaka's Minami district on Sunday. | KYODO
Osaka Prefecture is likely to post record high COVID-19 cases of around 22,000, Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Wednesday, as the seventh wave of infections continues to grow nationwide.

The number of new cases in Okinawa Prefecture is expected to top 5,000 for the first time, NHK reported, while records were already logged in a number of prefectures.

