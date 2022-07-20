  • The latest average condo prices for Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba was up 1.5% from a year earlier. | GETTY IMAGES
The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in the greater Tokyo area in the January-June period came to ¥65.11 million, the second-highest level on record for a first half, a private think tank said Wednesday.

The current record is ¥66.71 million marked in the first half of 2020.

