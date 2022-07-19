  • Tokyo reported 11,018 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 11,018 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the daily count exceeding 10,000 for the eighth straight day as the nation faces its seventh wave of infections.

Tuesday’s daily tally was about the same level as a week before, when the capital counted 11,511 cases. Recently, the daily figure has been doubling week-on-week on many days.

