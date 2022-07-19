  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the Ground Self-Defense Force's Asaka base straddling Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture in November 2021. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the Ground Self-Defense Force's Asaka base straddling Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture in November 2021. | KYODO
Nuclear deterrence is taking center stage in Japan’s security policy after Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons amid its war against Ukraine, with Tokyo re-emphasizing the centrality of the U.S. nuclear umbrella amid regional tensions heightened by China’s muscle flexing.

But Japan will still face a delicate balancing act since, as the only country to have experienced the horrors of a nuclear attack, it remains committed to leading discussions on bringing about a world without nuclear weapons and will continue to face calls from survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings to do more to achieve that.

