    A copy of a letter discussing the planning of the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is believed to have been sent by Tetsuya Yamagami | KYODO

The electronic draft of a letter by the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suggesting that he would murder the former Japanese leader has been found, it was learned Tuesday.

Sources within the police department of Nara Prefecture said the draft was found in a computer seized from the home of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, in the city of Nara, the prefecture’s capital.

