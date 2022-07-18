  • The U.S. Supreme Court is seen through an abortion rights placard in Washington, DC. Doctors across the country were thrust into an ambiguous legal landscape after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that they say threatens both their ability to do their jobs and their patients' health. | AFP-JIJI
Washington – Days after the U.S. state of Ohio banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, doctor Mae Winchester had a patient who needed to terminate her pregnancy to save her life.

Her patient, who was 19 weeks pregnant, asked if “legally she was going to be OK and if legally I was going to be OK,” Winchester said.

