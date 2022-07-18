  • Kyoto Animation President Hideaki Hatta travels to the venue of a commemorative service for those killed in an arson attack in 2019, in Kyoto on Monday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo, Jiji

Kyoto – A commemorative service was held in Kyoto on Monday to remember 36 artists and others killed in an arson attack on Japanese anime studio Kyoto Animation three years ago.

The attack on the company known for a long line of popular anime works, including “K-On!” and “The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya,” shocked many fans at home and abroad who affectionately call the studio “KyoAni.”

