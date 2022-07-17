  • Over 40% of Japanese Self-Defense Forces facilities owned by the Defense Ministry across Japan were built under old seismic standards used before the country's building standards act was revised, a ministry report showed Saturday. | KYODO
Over 40% of Self-Defense Forces facilities owned by the Defense Ministry across Japan were built under old seismic standards used before the country’s building standards act was revised, a ministry report showed Saturday.

Of the 23,254 SDF buildings, storehouses, air traffic control towers and other facilities, 9,875 were constructed under the old seismic standards and 80% of those facilities are past their estimated service lives, according to the report.

