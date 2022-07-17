The government plans to allow the Defense Ministry to make budget requests for fiscal 2023 without specifying requested amounts, informed sources said Saturday.
Under its budget request guidelines for the fiscal year starting in April next year, the government plans to approve the ministry's requests that only state items of spending, a method used when details of particular policies are not decided at the time ministries and agencies submit their budget requests for the coming fiscal year, the sources said.
