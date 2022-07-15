  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle in Germany on June 26. | POOL VIA / REUTERS
    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle in Germany on June 26. | POOL VIA / REUTERS
  • SHARE

ROME – Italy’s president rejected the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday after a day of political drama that threatened to bring down a national unity government that has been in office less than 18 months.

Draghi, the former European Central Bank (ECB) president, announced he was to resign on Thursday after the 5-Star Movement, a coalition party, failed to back him in a confidence vote over his plan to combat soaring prices.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,