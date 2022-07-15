  • Ripudaman Singh Malik (center) smiles as he leaves a Vancouver court in 2005, after being found not guilty in the 1985 bombing of an Air India flight off the Irish coast. Malik was shot dead Thursday in an apparent targeted shooting in western Canada, according to local media reports. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji, Reuters

Ottawa – An acquitted suspect in the 1985 Air India bombings that killed 331 people on board a flight and two baggage handlers at Narita airport was shot dead Thursday in an apparent targeted shooting in westernmost Canada, local media reported.

Ripudaman Singh Malik, a one-time supporter of the Sikh separatist Khalistan movement who was in 2005 acquitted in the Air India mass murder plot for lack of evidence, was reportedly shot outside his clothing business in the area of Vancouver, British Columbia.

