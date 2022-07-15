  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Thursday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he has asked for as many as nine nuclear reactors to be online this winter to help with an expected power crunch.

“There are concerns about a power shortage this winter,” Kishida told a news conference Thursday. “We must prevent this situation.”

