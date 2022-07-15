  • People dance as they celebrate the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. | REUTERS
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE – Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, a spokesperson for the parliament speaker said, hours after fleeing to Singapore following mass protests over an economic meltdown.

The announcement triggered jubilation in the commercial capital Colombo where protesters massed outside the presidential secretariat, defying a citywide curfew.

