  • Military personnel secure the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress in California in 2020. | U.S. AIR FORCE / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

The United States successfully tested two Lockheed Martin hypersonic missiles recently, the Pentagon said Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed it successfully tested its Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) booster on Tuesday off the California coast. Reuters reported the ARRW test earlier on Wednesday in which the booster was carried aloft under the wing of a B-52H before it was launched. In previous tests, the weapon did not detach from the plane.

