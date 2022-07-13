  • Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry, says that his country boasts the resources, talent and technologies needed for decarbonization efforts, especially in regards to the electrification of vehicles. | KAZUAKI NAGATA
With Japan lagging behind in the transition to electric vehicles and experiencing the supply chain woes that have become all too familiar during the pandemic, one country is busy pitching itself as a reliable partner that can help Japanese businesses resolve those issues.

“I really feel that Canada is kind of the partner of choice for Japan when it comes to a reliable, stable and green supply chain,” Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry, said Friday during a visit to Japan.

