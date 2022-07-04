  • A Toyota Motor bZ4X electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the company's showroom in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, in June | BLOOMBERG
    A Toyota Motor bZ4X electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the company's showroom in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, in June | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japanese automakers’ drive to tap the potentially lucrative electric vehicle market has swung into full gear as they are eager not to miss out on the global shift to electrification.

Along with storage battery development, Japanese companies are exercising ingenuity in crafting sales strategies.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,