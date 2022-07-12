  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference in Tokyo Monday following a big victory by his Liberal Democratic Party in Sunday's Upper House election. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference in Tokyo Monday following a big victory by his Liberal Democratic Party in Sunday's Upper House election. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Asian security experts have welcomed the victory by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition in Sunday’s House of Councilors election, saying Japan’s political stability and leadership are vital for shoring up a rules-based international order being challenged by countries such as China and Russia.

Citing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, China’s increased assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, the experts either expressed support for or did not oppose Kishida’s calls for boosting Japan’s defense capabilities and amending the Constitution, including adding a reference to the Self-Defense Forces in the war-renouncing Article 9.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,