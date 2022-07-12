  • Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Japan's former chief currency official, says the government shouldn’t intervene in the foreign exchange market to prop up the yen at this stage. | BLOOMBERG
Japan shouldn’t step into the foreign exchange market to prop up the yen at this stage, according to the country’s former chief currency official at the Finance Ministry.

“I don’t think the government should intervene,” said former Vice Minister for International Affairs Mitsuhiro Furusawa. “The current situation doesn’t warrant it.”

