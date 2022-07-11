The yen fell to a fresh 24-year low after Japan’s ruling coalition expanded its majority in Sunday’s Upper House election, with investors interpreting the result as a quasi-referendum on the country’s super-easy monetary policy.
The currency fell as much as 0.9% against the dollar, breaching the closely-watched 137 level. Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated Monday that he won’t hesitate to add monetary stimulus if needed to boost the stuttering economy.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.