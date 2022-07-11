  • The yen fell to a 24-year-low of the 137 level to the dollar in Tokyo trading Monday. | KYODO
The yen fell to a fresh 24-year low after Japan’s ruling coalition expanded its majority in Sunday’s Upper House election, with investors interpreting the result as a quasi-referendum on the country’s super-easy monetary policy.

The currency fell as much as 0.9% against the dollar, breaching the closely-watched 137 level. Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated Monday that he won’t hesitate to add monetary stimulus if needed to boost the stuttering economy.

