  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a NATO summit in Madrid on June 30. | REUTERS
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a NATO summit in Madrid on June 30. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will soon visit the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to offer his condolences over the shocking assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

It was not immediately clear when Yoon would visit the embassy.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,