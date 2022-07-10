In an election held under the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition is on course to achieving a comfortable majority in the Upper House, according to an NHK exit poll released after voting closed Sunday.
Pro-constitutional revision forces are slated to top the threshold of seats needed in the Upper House to grant the chamber’s approval for change to the supreme code, the broadcaster said, which would pave the way for a referendum. The ruling bloc already has a two-thirds majority in the Lower House.
