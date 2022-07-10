  • Journalist Shiori Ito at a news conference in March in Tokyo | KYODO
    Journalist Shiori Ito at a news conference in March in Tokyo

The Supreme Court has finalized a ruling ordering a former senior television reporter to pay journalist Shiori Ito ¥3.3 million ($24,000) in damages over a high-profile rape case that helped spark Japan’s #MeToo movement.

The top court upheld a Tokyo High Court ruling in January favoring Ito, saying Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a 56-year-old former Washington bureau chief for Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc., had sexual intercourse with her without her consent in 2015. The top court’s ruling was dated July 7.

