    “I want to tell you how sorry I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday as he announced his departure. | AFP-JIJI
London – The end, when it finally came, was just as chaotic, messy and jaw-dropping as every other chapter of Boris Johnson’s political career.

Holed up in Downing Street on Wednesday night, the prime minister faced an open rebellion of his Cabinet, a catastrophic loss of support in his Conservative Party and a wholesale exodus of ministers, which threatened to leave significant parts of the British government without functioning leadership.

