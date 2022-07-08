  • A security officer grabs Tetsuya Yamagami after he allegedly shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city of Nara on Friday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Osaka – The man who allegedly killed former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday did not seem to be politically active, a source from his former dispatch company has said.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, was a Maritime Self-Defense Force officer in his 20s. He lived in an apartment in the city of Nara, but quit his job in May for health reasons, according to the person.

