Nara – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — one of the most consequential leaders in Japan’s post-war history — was shot in the chest while he was making a stump speech on a street in the city of Nara on Friday in what appears to be an assassination attempt. He is reportedly under cardiopulmonary arrest.
He was unconscious when he was rushed to a hospital and was bleeding from the chest. The police have arrested the man suspected of attacking Abe.
