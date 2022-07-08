  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | KYODO
Nara – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — one of the most consequential leaders in Japan’s post-war history — was shot in the chest while he was making a stump speech on a street in the city of Nara on Friday in what appears to be an assassination attempt. He is reportedly under cardiopulmonary arrest.

He was unconscious when he was rushed to a hospital and was bleeding from the chest. The police have arrested the man suspected of attacking Abe.

