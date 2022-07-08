  • Travelers heading to quarantine in the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport on April 1. | BLOOMBERG
    Travelers heading to quarantine in the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport on April 1. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Hong Kong’s move to halt flight bans removed one of the biggest headaches for travelers. Yet residents who want to go abroad still face another hurdle: Finding a hotel quarantine room for their return.

The city’s 24,000 designated hotel quarantine rooms for August until the end of October are struggling to meet demand, as recent decisions to slash isolation to seven days and reopen the border to nonresidents prompted a surge of travelers who snapped up reservations sometimes months in advance.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,