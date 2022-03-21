Hong Kong scrapped some travel curbs and laid out a road map for easing social-distancing measures, seeking to appease a city frustrated by two years of pandemic restrictions even as its worst ever COVID-19 outbreak continues to flare.

A ban on flights from nine countries including the U.S. and U.K. will be lifted from April 1, and the amount of time travelers spend in mandatory hotel quarantine will be cut in half, provided they test negative, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday, unveiling the results of a review of the city’s approach to the pandemic.

While the travel easing had been foreshadowed by local media, Lam went a step further in laying out a plan to ease Hong Kong’s social-distancing rules in phases, starting from April 21 as long as there is no rebound in infections, she said. First, dining in at restaurants for dinner with as many as four people will be allowed, then gyms, massage parlors, and public entertainment centers will be reopened.

The sweeping changes in how Hong Kong handles its still active outbreak come after Lam acknowledged that residents’ tolerance for COVID-19 restrictions was fading and financial institutions were losing patience with the city’s isolationist approach.

“There is a need for our society to function continuously and for the economy to move forward progressively,” Lam said. “This is entirely to pave the way for the relaunch of our economy.”

The adjustments follow Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to reduce the economic impact of the country’s virus-fighting policy two years into the pandemic. Last week, Xi signaled a shift in the country’s longstanding “COVID zero” strategy, which Hong Kong also follows, that has minimized fatalities but is starting to weigh on business and consumption as other countries normalize.

While Lam said Hong Kong is still targeting COVID zero, the plans detailed Monday — while new cases remain in the tens of thousands — resemble the shift other places made as they prepared to reopen their economies and live alongside the virus. Australia, New Zealand and Singapore also sought virus elimination in the first 18 months of the pandemic, but have gradually pivoted as it became endemic.

Testing pause

In another sign Hong Kong is moving away from the mainland’s approach — at least for now — Lam also said plans to test the entire city for COVID-19 would be put on hold. She cited logistical challenges and the stress it would cause in the densely populated city. A key part of Beijing’s COVID-suppression toolkit, mass testing needs to be conducted at the start or near the end of a COVID-19 outbreak to help eliminate transmission, she said.

“In Hong Kong freedom is much emphasized, and our society is rather egocentric — it’s hard to achieve total compliance,” Lam said.

Hong Kong reported 246 deaths and 14,149 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily toll in more than three weeks. The caseload is down from more than 50,000 a day earlier in the month, though the way infections are counted has shifted somewhat in that time, as the outbreak got out of control.

While Lam’s announcement is a step in the right direction, the government needs to do much more in order to improve business sentiment, according to Tom Bakker, general manager of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “Many businesses will be happy with this announcement but to really regain confidence we need a road map,” he said.

Executives will be cautious, he added, since the government last summer briefly reduced the quarantine period to seven days, only to rescind the policy a few weeks later.

“This is a nice step but it might also be reversed in one or two months,” he said. “That still creates uncertainty. Companies will be happy with lifting some restrictions but it will not sufficient.”

‘Major losses’

In the second phase of lifting domestic curbs, other venues including bars and sports facilities, will reopen, with a maximum headcount of eight people per table, with longer opening times. In phase three, most restrictions will be removed and only mask and vaccination requirements will remain in place.

Experts greeted the news cautiously, saying it was obvious Hong Kong needed to adjust its approach given how far it had fallen short of the goals of COVID zero.

“It is clear that the recent criticisms of the Hong Kong government’s approach have had an impact on policy thinking, although the number of infections have also been dropping,” said Nicholas Thomas, associate professor at City University of Hong Kong.

The government has chosen to prioritize practical measures over realigning with Beijing’s COVID zero mandate in the near term, according to Jin Dong-yan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong.

“If they continue to do what they used to do it will incur major losses,” Jin said in an interview. “It will be hard to maintain its status as an international finance center and businesses are languishing.”