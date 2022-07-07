  • Rajeev Misra's decision to step back at SoftBank will complete a hollowing out of the conglomerate’s most senior investing ranks. | BLOOMBERG
Rajeev Misra is stepping back from his main roles at SoftBank Group Corp., marking the exit of one of the key architects of the Japanese conglomerate’s sometimes chaotic evolution into the world’s largest technology investor.

A key lieutenant of SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son, Misra will retain a senior position with the group’s first $100 billion Vision Fund, but relinquish other roles, people familiar with the matter said.

