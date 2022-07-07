  • Cars park beside Futian Checkpoint, one of the border crossings to Hong Kong, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Cars park beside Futian Checkpoint, one of the border crossings to Hong Kong, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SHENZHEN – A trip to glamorous Hong Kong was a distant dream for most Chinese mainlanders in the mid-1990s, but for schoolgirl Tracey Chen in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, it was just a lunchtime stroll.

As Hong Kong loses autonomy after 25 years of Chinese rule, Chen is among many of those in its Mandarin-speaking neighbor who yearn for the days when the former British colony’s uniquely exuberant Cantonese culture permeated across the border.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,