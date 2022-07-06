U.S. President Joe Biden’s team is still looking at its options on cutting tariffs on Chinese imports to ease inflation, the White House said Tuesday, even as industry requests to maintain the duties have mounted.
More than 400 requests to keep tariffs in place on Chinese goods had been submitted to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) as of late Tuesday, complicating Biden’s decision making.
