  • An image of a lunar living facility envisioned by scientists at Kyoto University and Kajima | COURTESY OF KAJIMA CORPORATION
Kyoto University and major construction firm Kajima have announced the start of a joint study to design a residential facility featuring artificial gravity, which, if successful, could help bring the idea of living on the moon and Mars out of sci-fi movies and into reality.

As countries and businesses race to develop technologies that would allow people to travel and live away from Earth, microgravity in space and its health implications for the human body have recently come into focus.

