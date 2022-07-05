  • Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages fell 1.8% in May from a year before, declining the most since the early months of the pandemic. | BLOOMBERG
Japanese workers’ wages continue to increase at a slower pace than inflation, suggesting households hit by price gains will be more reluctant to spend going ahead.

Cash earnings added 1% from a year ago in May, the labor ministry reported Tuesday. Economists had predicted a 1.5% increase. Real wages adjusted for inflation fell 1.8%, declining the most since the early months of the pandemic.

