  • People pose with a Chinese flag on the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong on Friday | BLOOMBERG
    People pose with a Chinese flag on the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong on Friday | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

A year before Britain handed Hong Kong to China, then-President Jiang Zemin hailed the “one country, two systems” plan for the city as a model for the country to one day unify with Taiwan.

Taiwan would get “a high degree of autonomy” — the same pledge China used for Hong Kong — while keeping legislative and independent judicial power, and its own armed forces, according to Jiang’s speech, copies of which were distributed at Hong Kong’s handover center in 1997.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,